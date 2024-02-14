Wednesday, February 14, 2024
SCCI to hold moot to highlight business community issues

PESHAWAR   -  Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Fuad Ishaq, announced the upcoming “Watan Kay Maimar Tajir Aur Sanat­kar” conference, sched­uled for the first week of May. The conference’s ob­jective is to spotlight the current economic chal­lenges and issues faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before both federal and provincial governments and to formulate a char­ter of the economy. Invi­tations will be extended to political leaders, gov­ernment officials, digni­taries, and members of the business community.

Ishaq made this an­nouncement during the executive committee meeting of SCCI, where key office bearers and former presidents were present. The committee approved the allocation of all necessary resourc­es to ensure the success of the conference. De­spite the abundance of natural resources in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, such as oil, gas, hydel pow­er, marble, agriculture, tourism, minerals, and more, the province fac­es significant challenges, including high youth un­employment.

Fuad Ishaq empha­sized the urgent need to develop a comprehen­sive 20-year econom­ic plan for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

