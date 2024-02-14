SCCI to hold moot to highlight business community issues

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Fuad Ishaq, announced the upcoming “Watan Kay Maimar Tajir Aur Sanatkar” conference, scheduled for the first week of May. The conference’s objective is to spotlight the current economic challenges and issues faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before both federal and provincial governments and to formulate a charter of the economy. Invitations will be extended to political leaders, government officials, dignitaries, and members of the business community.
Ishaq made this announcement during the executive committee meeting of SCCI, where key office bearers and former presidents were present. The committee approved the allocation of all necessary resources to ensure the success of the conference. Despite the abundance of natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as oil, gas, hydel power, marble, agriculture, tourism, minerals, and more, the province faces significant challenges, including high youth unemployment.
Fuad Ishaq emphasized the urgent need to develop a comprehensive 20-year economic plan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.