Sharjeel grieved over Engr Abdul Aziz Junejo’s death

KARACHI - Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of MPA elect Engr Abdul Aziz Junejo, who breathed his last here in Karachi on Tuesday morn­ing. In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said late Junejo was a committed party leader and his death was a great loss for the Pakistan People’s Party. While paying tribute, Sharjeel said the services of late Ab­dul Aziz Junejo for the party will be remembered forever. He expressed condolence and sympathies with the be­reaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.