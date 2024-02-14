Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sharjeel grieved over Engr Abdul Aziz Junejo’s death

Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of MPA elect Engr Abdul Aziz Junejo, who breathed his last here in Karachi on Tuesday morn­ing. In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said late Junejo was a committed party leader and his death was a great loss for the Pakistan People’s Party. While paying tribute, Sharjeel said the services of late Ab­dul Aziz Junejo for the party will be remembered forever. He expressed condolence and sympathies with the be­reaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024