SHC halts further arrests of PTI’s Haleem

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued an order restraining the police from arresting PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in any addition­al cases. During a hearing at the Sindh High Court, Hal­eem Adil Sheikh petitioned against his arrests in multi­ple cases. The court ruled in favour of Sheikh, directing that his name should not be included in any new case or charge-sheet.

Furthermore, the Sindh High Court mandated the distribution of the court or­der to the Inspector General of Sindh Police and the Jail Superintendent. Referring to a police report dated No­vember 2, 2023, which stat­ed that Haleem Adil Sheikh was implicated in 21 cases, Justice Nimatullah Phalputo queried about the extent of Sheikh’s legal entangle­ments.

The additional advocate general disclosed that a to­tal of 21 cases have been filed against Sheikh.

In response, Sheikh’s law­yer, Anwar Mansoor Advo­cate, expressed frustration over the repetitive cycle of arrests and bail, emphasis­ing that Sheikh has been barred from new arrests on three separate occasions, only to find himself en­tangled in fresh legal chal­lenges. The court has sum­moned a progress report from the police and other relevant parties within three weeks to assess the situation further.