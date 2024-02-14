SHC halts further arrests of PTI’s Haleem

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued an order restraining the police from arresting PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in any additional cases. During a hearing at the Sindh High Court, Haleem Adil Sheikh petitioned against his arrests in multiple cases. The court ruled in favour of Sheikh, directing that his name should not be included in any new case or charge-sheet.
Furthermore, the Sindh High Court mandated the distribution of the court order to the Inspector General of Sindh Police and the Jail Superintendent. Referring to a police report dated November 2, 2023, which stated that Haleem Adil Sheikh was implicated in 21 cases, Justice Nimatullah Phalputo queried about the extent of Sheikh’s legal entanglements.
The additional advocate general disclosed that a total of 21 cases have been filed against Sheikh.
In response, Sheikh’s lawyer, Anwar Mansoor Advocate, expressed frustration over the repetitive cycle of arrests and bail, emphasising that Sheikh has been barred from new arrests on three separate occasions, only to find himself entangled in fresh legal challenges. The court has summoned a progress report from the police and other relevant parties within three weeks to assess the situation further.