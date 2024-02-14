Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Shehbaz invites Fazl to join alliance to form government

Web Desk
8:59 AM | February 14, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad and invited him to join alliance to form a PDM-like coalition government in the Centre.

Sources said that the JUI-F chief apprised PML-N president of his party’s reservation on alleged election rigging in the February 8 elections, noting that his party’s mandate was stolen.

Fazlur Rehman informed Shehbaz Sharif that he would put forward the proposal before the Majlis-e-Amaila of his party and would inform him [Shehbaz Sharif] whatever decision is taken.

