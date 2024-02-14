Sherpao expresses reservations about Feb 8 polls results

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed deep reservations about the results of the February 8 general election. He alleged that for the third consecutive term, representatives of the Pakhtuns were deliberately kept out of the Parliament under a conspiracy. In a press release from Watan Kor - QWP central secretariat, Sherpao contended that the polls lacked fairness, transparency, and unexpected outcomes. Sherpao emphasized the harmful impact of disunity during the polls, stating that misunderstanding and a lack of unity undermined the people. He noted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not vote based on issues, causes, or ideology, raising concerns about the neglect of the region’s problems in the future.
Expressing fear that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be treated as a periphery, Sherpao accused the electoral exercise of deliberately depriving the people of their true representation. He raised objections to the 2024 election, claiming it was a continuation of the 2018 managed election, foreseeing negative consequences for Pakhtun areas.
Sherpao lamented that the general election, marred by irregularities, failed to restore confidence and end political and economic uncertainty. He expressed the party’s commitment to preventing an ugly turn of events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, striving to unite the people and dispel political uncertainties. Sherpao commented on the unexpected nature of the election outcome, suggesting that the elections might have been stage-managed.