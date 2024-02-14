Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sherpao expresses reservations about Feb 8 polls results

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chair­man Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed deep reservations about the results of the February 8 gen­eral election. He alleged that for the third consecutive term, repre­sentatives of the Pakhtuns were deliberately kept out of the Par­liament under a conspiracy. In a press release from Watan Kor - QWP central secretariat, Sherpao contended that the polls lacked fairness, transparency, and unex­pected outcomes. Sherpao empha­sized the harmful impact of dis­unity during the polls, stating that misunderstanding and a lack of unity undermined the people. He noted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not vote based on issues, causes, or ideology, rais­ing concerns about the neglect of the region’s problems in the future.

Expressing fear that Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa would be treated as a periphery, Sherpao accused the electoral exercise of deliberately depriving the people of their true representation. He raised objec­tions to the 2024 election, claim­ing it was a continuation of the 2018 managed election, foresee­ing negative consequences for Pa­khtun areas.

Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” today

Sherpao lamented that the gen­eral election, marred by irregular­ities, failed to restore confidence and end political and econom­ic uncertainty. He expressed the party’s commitment to prevent­ing an ugly turn of events in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, striving to unite the people and dispel political un­certainties. Sherpao comment­ed on the unexpected nature of the election outcome, suggesting that the elections might have been stage-managed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024