Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Sindh, Balochistan, KP witness protests against alleged polls rigging

Web Desk
9:52 PM | February 14, 2024
National

Protests are ongoing across three provinces in Pakistan — Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI, JUI-F, PTI, and other political parties are staging protests in different cities against the results of the general elections 2024.

In Quetta, workers of National Party, Hazara Democratic Party and Balochistan National Party demonstrated outside the district returning officer's office, while roads across the provincial capital, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Pishin were blocked due to the ongoing protests.

As a result, land communication of Balochistan with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was cut off.

Meanwhile, PPP continued its sit-in in Naseerabad against the alleged polls rigging for the sixth day.

