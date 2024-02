Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has held a meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi — also known as Pir Pagara.

Both politicians discussed the current political situation in today’s meeting.

During the huddle, the GDA head said that they were holding protests against the alleged rigging and election results. He also clarified that the “armed forces are a symbol of the national unity” and GDA’s protests are not being organised against any national institutions.