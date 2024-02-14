Sindh IGP chairs police executive board meeting

KARACHI - A Police Executive Board convened at the Central Police Office Karachi on Tuesday saw the attendance of vari­ous high-ranking officials including Additional IGPs - Karachi, Welfare and Works Karachi, Zonal DIGPs, DIGPs of Headquarters Sindh, Estab­lishment, CTD, Special Branch, RRF, and other senior officers.

The meeting, presided over by Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja, delved into several significant topics out­lined in a comprehensive agenda, with a detailed briefing provided by the DIGP Establishment.

Key discussions centered around the career progression of newly recruited Inspectors Legal, Inves­tigations, and ex-military police personnel. In response, IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja established a 5-mem­ber committee tasked with formu­lating thorough recommendations encompassing actionable proposals concerning the primary responsi­bilities, promotions, appointments, and transfers of these newly re­cruited personnel. These recom­mendations are to be meticulously reviewed and further acted upon.

The committee comprises three senior DIGPs, two SSPs, and a SP, ensuring a broad spectrum of exper­tise and perspectives.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja expressed optimism regarding the transfor­mative impact anticipated with the inclusion of Inspectors Legal and Investigation within the Sindh Po­lice, particularly in enhancing the efficiency of the investigation depart­ment and expediting the resolution of pending cases in courts.

Emphasising the importance of ongoing training for these officers to align with modern investigative standards, Riffat Mukhtar Raja un­derscored the need for proactive measures to equip them with requi­site skills. Furthermore, it was man­dated that all DIGPs not only oversee the investigation departments within their respective zones and ranges but also actively engage in handling all facets of case investigations, leverag­ing their collective experience and professional acumen. Participants unanimously recommended linking the promotion of investigation offi­cers to their performance, reflecting a commitment to meritocracy and ef­ficiency within the force.

Additionally, deliberations in­cluded recommendations for the transfer and postings of 2,000 ex-military police personnel recruited in 2011, aiming to optimise organ­isational effectiveness and deploy­ment strategies.