Swearing-in of MNAs-elect likely on Feb 29

ISLAMABAD - The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the Na­tional Assembly is expected to take place in the last week of the current month, as the National Assembly’s inaugural session is likely to be con­vened on Feb 29. The inaugural ses­sion will be presided over by Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf, who will also administer the oath to the newly elected MNAs, (Members of National Assembly).

According to regulations, newly elected members must submit details of their election expenditures within ten days of their victory; failure to do so will result in the withholding of their success notification. The suc­cess notification will be issued with­in 14 days of their victory. Following this, the allocation of 60 women and 10 non-Muslim seats will take place. Following the announcement of the official results, independent MNAs will have a three-day window to join any party in parliament of their choice. According to Article 21 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the National Assembly session must be called within 21 days of elections, though it can also be summoned earlier.

As per Section 91(2) of the Consti­tution, the president is required to summon the session of the National Assembly within 21 days following the official announcement of elec­tion results or the issuance of its no­tification. Following the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the selection of the new Prime Minister will take place via secret ballot. The newly elected Prime Minister is ex­pected to assume their responsibili­ties in the first week of March.

To elect the Prime Minister, the assembly will be divided into two sections, with members tallied ac­cordingly based on this division. Ac­cording to Section 91(4), the prime minister “shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the Na­tional Assembly, provided that, if no member se­cures such a majority in the first poll, a second poll shall be held between the members who secure the two highest numbers of votes in the first poll and the member who secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting shall be declared to have been elected as prime minister, [and] provid­ed further that, if the number of votes secured by two or more members securing the highest num­ber of votes is equal, further poll shall be held be­tween them until one of them secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting.