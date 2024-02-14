The Alternative Lifestyle Festival’s community-focused approach towards a more holistic future

KARACHI - On a crisp morning marking the last Sunday of January, a litany of eco-conscious indi­viduals gathered at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachito at­tendthe sustainability plat­form What’s The Alternative’s (WTA) first event for 2024. Spearheaded by SEED Ven­tures, WTA focuses on the pil­lars of environment, wellness and lifestyle. And, as the name suggests the ‘Alternative Life­style Festival’ the event offered insight into what a more holis­tic, sustainably minded, alter­native lifestyle could look like.

Keeping with the tradition of all WTA events, the festival in­vited changemakers and lead­ers in their respective fields to weigh in on existing trends, and potentials for improvement. What set the Alternative Life­style Festival apart though was that it also offered attendees enjoyable community-focused activities alongside a market­place that put a spotlight on ambitious local businesses spearheading a pivot towards wellness and sustainability.

Commenting on the ethos be­hind the event, SEED Ventures CEO Shaista Ayesha noted “It is crucial to approach lifestyle ho­listically, comprehending how the adoption of alternatives can bring about improvements. This extends beyond merely avoiding plastic; it encompass­es every aspect of the choices we make to live our lives.”

In essence, then, the Alter­native Lifestyle Festival oper­ated on two fronts. Firstly, as an opportunity to learn about how we can all move towards alternative products and prac­tices that can better serve our needs and the requirements for a more sustainable future, and secondly, it was also a showcase of the ventures that can help us make this shift. In both regards, the festival worked on the premise of working together.

One of the very foundations of WTA has been the impor­tance of community-focused change, and action. Thus, it is no surprise that an event tailored to encourage every­one to revisit their everyday choices also leaned on the im­portance of community.

ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL

Open to the public at no cost, the festival was filled to the brim with engaging ac­tivities. It kicked off with one of the most energetic expres­sions of the collective spirit; a healing drum circle. At one combining the unifying power of music with mindfulness and meditation techniques, the activity figuratively set the tone for the rest of the event.

Thus, when the experts from the local eco-aware venture TrashIt conducted a compost­ing workshop, it was only fit­ting that a fun trivia segment was part of the roster. And to this end, the festival had ac­tivities that would appeal to all demographics, including a Children’s Activity Learn­ing Corner, and recycling and yoga sessions for children. The goal, it became clear, was not just to educate but also to engage those in attendance.

WORKING FOR THE COLLECTIVE GOOD

It is no secret that economic growth is important for a coun­try like Pakistan. What is also true, is that because of the en­vironmental realities we face, sustainability is equally as important. As revealed by in­dustry leaders during a panel discussion titled ‘Choices for Change’, any approach towards sustainable growth and devel­opment cannot ignore the com­munities that are impacted.

Spearheaded by Shaista Aye­sha, the panel included Andleeb Uroos (Head of Communica­tions at Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd.), HSY aka Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (Designer), Sadia Dada (Communications Officer at K-Electric), and Sarah Nasiruddin (Co-founder of Karachi Farm­ers Market). Not only did they discuss how their respective organisations are adapting to offer consumers better alterna­tives and choices, but they also offered insight into how this will shape our collective future.

Noting that Philip Morris has integrated the “sustainability agenda” into its very business model, Andleeb Uroos shared that the firm is spearheading to­bacco harm reduction globally, and in Pakistan by offering con­sumers alternatives that are less harmful than cigarette smoking. She also mentioned that they had taken a holistic approach towards assessing their “foot­print” when it came to the envi­ronment and have championed community-focused anti-litter­ing campaigns and recycling facilities. She also emphasized on Philip Morris’ commitment to gender parity, which priori­tizes “equal rights for men and women based on merit.”

Uroos emphasizedon the on­going product transformation at PMI, stating, “We are mov­ing towards less harmful alter­natives.” This strategic shift is accompanied by a keen aware­ness of the company’s envi­ronmental footprint. Initiatives such as anti-littering campaigns and the adoption of sustainable energy sources underscore PMI’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment.

Sadia Dada, noted that some time ago the team at K-Electric realized that things had to change for the sake of our col­lective future. Thus, they de­veloped a model with the am­bitious goal of having 30% of their energy from renewable resources by 2030. She revealed that they produce the energy needed sustainably, while si­multaneously offsetting some of the negative byproducts of the energy sector and helped de­velop a “pathway to progress.” In line with the ultimate goal of presenting customers with alternatives, Sadia noted that opting for renewable energy is imperative because “not only is it cleaner but it’s also cheaper.” As she explained, K-Electric aims to “create a market where the customer wins; the custom­er has choices on what kind of energy they consume.”

Noted designer Hasan Sheh­ryar Yasin revealed his com­mitment to communities and empowerment. Through ini­tiatives like the “Sher Project” which empowers women by providing them with training, educational opportunities, and employment, and his work with NOWPDP (Network of Or­ganizations Working for Peo­ple with Disabilities Pakistan) whereby 6% of his workforce comprises people with disabil­ities, sustainable growth and development is woven into ev­ery aspect of his business.

Sarah Nasiruddin shared that the initial creation of the Karachi Farmer’s Market was contingent upon providing a platform for clean produc­ers. Stating that “everybody eats and everybody needs to eat clean,” she noted a “lack of space for the few small grow­ers who were producing clean food. There was no space for them to sell.” Thus, she helped create a platform for people who wanted to grow clean produce and the consumers who wanted to support them.

FRIENDS OF THE EARTH

Perhaps nothing conveyed the spirit of the event more ap­propriately than a statement by horticulture expert Tofiq Pasha Mooraj. During a fireside chat about Mindful Eating and Mind­ful Living, he was adamant that “we are not just a part of the en­vironment; we are the environ­ment.” Thus, as he shared tips on how all of us can embrace conscious living and consump­tion, he also spoke at length about the impact that we as hu­man beings have had, and con­tinue to have on the earth. Urg­ing attendees to reflect on their daily choices and adopt prac­tices that benefit them, but also the planet, he emphasized that living in harmony with nature can have profound benefits for individuals and communities.

As a part of the chat, US-trained child and adult psy­chiatrist and CEO & Founder of Synapse, Dr. Ayesha Mian com­mented on how we as a soci­ety have zeroed in on “tertiary care.” Instead, she encouraged those attending to focus on the process and “prevention” when it comes to both physical health and mental health. Noting that it is important that we as a com­munity start thinking beyond what to do “when everything has already gone wrong.”

TOWARDS CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION

To celebrate local businesses that have already started shift­ing towards sustainability, the Alternative Lifestyle Festival also featured a marketplace that hosted a plethora of prod­ucts from food and drink to ap­parel and overall wellness. The event also invited representa­tives from community groups such as the Raana Liaquat Craftsmen Colony, who shared their insight based on experi­ence in preserving Pakistan’s heritage to the event.

Noting the need to highlight local success stories when it comes to conscious produc­tion and consumption, Shaista Ayesha noted, “We need to engage in discussions about alternatives to products and services within communities, spotlight more brands offer­ing handmade products, and cultivate a space where eco-friendly and wellness startups can be showcased, fostering awareness of the diverse al­ternatives available.”

Overall, the ultimate aim of the festival was to pres­ent everyone attending with the possibility of an alternate lifestyle. One that serves them and their environment bet­ter. To make this process truly transformative, the WTA team decided to imbue their goal with a community spirit. By doing this, it cemented the message that a better future is both possibly and collectively beneficial; especially if we all work towards it together.