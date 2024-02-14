The Alternative Lifestyle Festival’s community-focused approach towards a more holistic future

KARACHI - On a crisp morning marking the last Sunday of January, a litany of eco-conscious individuals gathered at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachito attendthe sustainability platform What’s The Alternative’s (WTA) first event for 2024. Spearheaded by SEED Ventures, WTA focuses on the pillars of environment, wellness and lifestyle. And, as the name suggests the ‘Alternative Lifestyle Festival’ the event offered insight into what a more holistic, sustainably minded, alternative lifestyle could look like.
Keeping with the tradition of all WTA events, the festival invited changemakers and leaders in their respective fields to weigh in on existing trends, and potentials for improvement. What set the Alternative Lifestyle Festival apart though was that it also offered attendees enjoyable community-focused activities alongside a marketplace that put a spotlight on ambitious local businesses spearheading a pivot towards wellness and sustainability.
Commenting on the ethos behind the event, SEED Ventures CEO Shaista Ayesha noted “It is crucial to approach lifestyle holistically, comprehending how the adoption of alternatives can bring about improvements. This extends beyond merely avoiding plastic; it encompasses every aspect of the choices we make to live our lives.”
In essence, then, the Alternative Lifestyle Festival operated on two fronts. Firstly, as an opportunity to learn about how we can all move towards alternative products and practices that can better serve our needs and the requirements for a more sustainable future, and secondly, it was also a showcase of the ventures that can help us make this shift. In both regards, the festival worked on the premise of working together.
One of the very foundations of WTA has been the importance of community-focused change, and action. Thus, it is no surprise that an event tailored to encourage everyone to revisit their everyday choices also leaned on the importance of community.
ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL
Open to the public at no cost, the festival was filled to the brim with engaging activities. It kicked off with one of the most energetic expressions of the collective spirit; a healing drum circle. At one combining the unifying power of music with mindfulness and meditation techniques, the activity figuratively set the tone for the rest of the event.
Thus, when the experts from the local eco-aware venture TrashIt conducted a composting workshop, it was only fitting that a fun trivia segment was part of the roster. And to this end, the festival had activities that would appeal to all demographics, including a Children’s Activity Learning Corner, and recycling and yoga sessions for children. The goal, it became clear, was not just to educate but also to engage those in attendance.
WORKING FOR THE COLLECTIVE GOOD
It is no secret that economic growth is important for a country like Pakistan. What is also true, is that because of the environmental realities we face, sustainability is equally as important. As revealed by industry leaders during a panel discussion titled ‘Choices for Change’, any approach towards sustainable growth and development cannot ignore the communities that are impacted.
Spearheaded by Shaista Ayesha, the panel included Andleeb Uroos (Head of Communications at Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd.), HSY aka Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (Designer), Sadia Dada (Communications Officer at K-Electric), and Sarah Nasiruddin (Co-founder of Karachi Farmers Market). Not only did they discuss how their respective organisations are adapting to offer consumers better alternatives and choices, but they also offered insight into how this will shape our collective future.
Noting that Philip Morris has integrated the “sustainability agenda” into its very business model, Andleeb Uroos shared that the firm is spearheading tobacco harm reduction globally, and in Pakistan by offering consumers alternatives that are less harmful than cigarette smoking. She also mentioned that they had taken a holistic approach towards assessing their “footprint” when it came to the environment and have championed community-focused anti-littering campaigns and recycling facilities. She also emphasized on Philip Morris’ commitment to gender parity, which prioritizes “equal rights for men and women based on merit.”
Sadia Dada, noted that some time ago the team at K-Electric realized that things had to change for the sake of our collective future. Thus, they developed a model with the ambitious goal of having 30% of their energy from renewable resources by 2030. She revealed that they produce the energy needed sustainably, while simultaneously offsetting some of the negative byproducts of the energy sector and helped develop a “pathway to progress.” In line with the ultimate goal of presenting customers with alternatives, Sadia noted that opting for renewable energy is imperative because “not only is it cleaner but it’s also cheaper.” As she explained, K-Electric aims to “create a market where the customer wins; the customer has choices on what kind of energy they consume.”
Noted designer Hasan Shehryar Yasin revealed his commitment to communities and empowerment. Through initiatives like the “Sher Project” which empowers women by providing them with training, educational opportunities, and employment, and his work with NOWPDP (Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan) whereby 6% of his workforce comprises people with disabilities, sustainable growth and development is woven into every aspect of his business.
Sarah Nasiruddin shared that the initial creation of the Karachi Farmer’s Market was contingent upon providing a platform for clean producers. Stating that “everybody eats and everybody needs to eat clean,” she noted a “lack of space for the few small growers who were producing clean food. There was no space for them to sell.” Thus, she helped create a platform for people who wanted to grow clean produce and the consumers who wanted to support them.
FRIENDS OF THE EARTH
Perhaps nothing conveyed the spirit of the event more appropriately than a statement by horticulture expert Tofiq Pasha Mooraj. During a fireside chat about Mindful Eating and Mindful Living, he was adamant that “we are not just a part of the environment; we are the environment.” Thus, as he shared tips on how all of us can embrace conscious living and consumption, he also spoke at length about the impact that we as human beings have had, and continue to have on the earth. Urging attendees to reflect on their daily choices and adopt practices that benefit them, but also the planet, he emphasized that living in harmony with nature can have profound benefits for individuals and communities.
As a part of the chat, US-trained child and adult psychiatrist and CEO & Founder of Synapse, Dr. Ayesha Mian commented on how we as a society have zeroed in on “tertiary care.” Instead, she encouraged those attending to focus on the process and “prevention” when it comes to both physical health and mental health. Noting that it is important that we as a community start thinking beyond what to do “when everything has already gone wrong.”
TOWARDS CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION
To celebrate local businesses that have already started shifting towards sustainability, the Alternative Lifestyle Festival also featured a marketplace that hosted a plethora of products from food and drink to apparel and overall wellness. The event also invited representatives from community groups such as the Raana Liaquat Craftsmen Colony, who shared their insight based on experience in preserving Pakistan’s heritage to the event.
Noting the need to highlight local success stories when it comes to conscious production and consumption, Shaista Ayesha noted, “We need to engage in discussions about alternatives to products and services within communities, spotlight more brands offering handmade products, and cultivate a space where eco-friendly and wellness startups can be showcased, fostering awareness of the diverse alternatives available.”
Overall, the ultimate aim of the festival was to present everyone attending with the possibility of an alternate lifestyle. One that serves them and their environment better. To make this process truly transformative, the WTA team decided to imbue their goal with a community spirit. By doing this, it cemented the message that a better future is both possibly and collectively beneficial; especially if we all work towards it together.