Time tides

Time is a crucial thing. For that, it is said, “punctuality of time is a golden rule of success in life.” Those people who are as regular as clockwork always move ahead in the right direction towards the right destination. Factually, the punctuality of time means do­ing something at the expected or correct time and not late because time and tide wait for no man. As the stoic philosopher of Ancient Rome, Seneca, describes, “It is not that we have a short space of time, but that we waste much of it.” That is why the thriving nations and re­ligions in the whole world value time and strive to make good use of every minute and do everything in accordance with time.

If we look at the surroundings, everything around us happens for a reason, and the reason is time. Because it is why the sun rises, stars shine, and seasons change, rains come, and people change, etc. Failure to comply with punc­tuality will result in pandemoni­um. For instance, leaving today’s work for tomorrow, and tomor­row’s for the following day will create a procrastinating nature in humans which is seriously detri­mental to the end result.

Particularly for the students, punctuality of time holds great significance. They must execute everything on time from writ­ing, reading, playing to sleeping, etc. due to the responsibilities of the future imposed on them, and if they are not able to fulfill them at their respective time. Then who knows what dangers may await them?

In short, the greatest wealth is not money but time, for money can be earned again; however, time cannot be because it is a one-time access, and up to us how we use it. Since a mild negligence of time can make us poor entirely. So it is of great importance to be prudent of how, where, with whom, and in what way we spend it. As the Amer­ican poet and writer William Carlos Williams states, “Time is a storm in which we are all lost. Only inside the convolutions of the storm itself shall we find our directions.”

TAHIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.