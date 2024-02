Two more matches decided

LAHORE - Two more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament at various grounds. The highlights of the days play was deadly bowling by Hamza Sohail 5/27, Zakir Khan 5/49 and Muhammad Ali 4/33. BRIEF SCORES: Zone- VI Whites defeated Zone-II Blues by 9 wickets. ZONE-VI WHITES 93/1 in 6.1 overs (Ar­baz Khan 61, Jahanzaib Sultan 24) beat ZONE-II BLUES 87 all-out in 25.1 overs. Shaheryar Jadoon 35; Hamza Sohail 5/27, Waleed Azeem 2/26). Mean­while, ZONE-III REDS 211 all-out in 43 overs (Rana Mudas­ser 37*, Abdullah Marwat 30; Zakir Khan 5/48, Ahsan ullah 2/31, Ahsan Marwat 2/34) beat ZONE-VII BLUES 215/9 in 44.1 overs (Afroz Hasan 64, Ahmed Hasan Khan 35; M Ali (mf) 4/33, Shahzaib Khan 2/34, Rana Mudasser 2/46) by 1 wicket.