US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for the Moon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER - Another month, another Moon­shot: An American spaceship attempting a lunar landing is to launch early Wednesday, the second private-led effort this year after the first ended in failure. Intuitive Machines, the Houston-based company lead­ing mission “IM-1,” is aiming to become the first company to achieve a soft touchdown on Earth’s celestial sibling, and land the first US robot on the surface since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Its golf cart-sized Nova-C lander named “Odysseus” will blast off on top of a SpaceX Fal­con 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:57 am local time (0557 GMT). “We understand and welcome the responsibility of our IM-1 and mission as we hope to become the first commercial company to successfully land on the Moon,” the company’s Trent Martin told reporters. It is due reach its land­ing site Malapert A on February 22, an impact crater 300 kilome­ters (180 miles) from the south pole, where NASA hopes to even­tually build a long term presence and harvest ice for both drinking water and rocket fuel under Ar­temis, its flagship Moon-to-Mars program. NASA paid Intuitive Machines $118 million to ship science hardware to better un­derstand and mitigate environ­mental risks for astronauts, the first of whom are scheduled to land no sooner than 2026. The instruments include cameras to document the effect of engine plume on the surface, a device to analyze dust haze that appears during lunar twilight, and pre­cision landing technology that uses pulses of light from a laser. NASA scientist Susan Lederer said the mission would go fur­ther south than any lander has been on the Moon “and will give us an opportunity to test our instruments in this very harsh environment where the Sun is always low on horizon.”