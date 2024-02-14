US Senate passes $95b package with aid for Ukraine and Israel

WASHINGTON - The Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel in a vote early Tuesday morning, setting up a showdown with the House as Speaker Mike Johnson has criticized the legislation. The foreign aid package includes billions of dollars to support Ukraine and for security assistance for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities. It’s un­clear whether Johnson would hold a vote on it and many House Republicans are op­posed to further aid to Ukraine.

The bill passed the Senate despite John­son’s criticism of the legislation and for­mer President Donald Trump signaling opposition to the bill by arguing the US should stop providing foreign aid unless it is in the form of a loan. The Senate vote was 70 to 29 with 22 Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “History settles every ac­count,” McConnell said in a statement fol­lowing the vote. “And today, on the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink.”

The bill includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance and $4.8 billion to support regional part­ners in the Indo-Pacific region in addition to other policy provisions, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelen­sky welcomed the news in a statement Tuesday, thanking Schumer, McConnell and “every US Senator who has supported con­tinued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear.”

“For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save hu­man lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war,” Zelensky said on X. “American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in in­creased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world.” The Senate passed the legislation after Repub­licans blocked a broader bill last week that would have combined foreign aid with a bipartisan border deal. Republicans had initially demanded that border security be part of the bill, but went on to reject the bi­partisan border deal amid forceful attacks on the measure by Trump and top House Republicans. In a statement on Monday, Johnson criticized the foreign aid bill over its lack of border provisions, saying, the Senate “should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe.” Johnson had previously op­posed the broader bill that did include border provisions. The speaker has char­acterized those provisions as insufficient, despite the fact that they were the product of bipartisan negotiations and included restrictive border measures.