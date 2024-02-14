WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari congratulates newly-elected officials of SFP

LAHORE - World Baseball Softball Confedera­tion (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has said that Pakistan has its name in the world in terms of sports. “We appreciate the steps taken for the development and promotion of softball in Pakistan. In the future, we will continue our strong cooperation with the new officials of the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP),” WBSC Presi­dent Riccardo Fracarri said this in his congratulatory letter to the SFP. “Asif Azeem has been associ­ated with the game of softball for a long time and I hope that his vast experience in softball and his skills as president will be of great help in expanding the game in the region. I want to see the sport of softball in Pakistan fully developed, for which I have plan to meet SFP President Asif Azeem very soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, Secretary M Kha­lid Mehmood, Vice President Fatima Lakhani, Consul General of America in Karachi Conrad Tribble, squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey Olym­pian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Provincial Sports Minister Sindh Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Home M Iqbal Memon, Chairperson of SOP Pakistan Ronak Lakhani, Commissioner Karachi M Saleem Rajput, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed and other personalities associated with sports have felici­tated the newly-elected president of SFP Asif Azim, SVP Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder and Sec­retary Naseem Khan and other of­ficials. They expressed best wishes for the new office-bearers.