Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” today

ISLAMABAD - ISNET Sec­retariat has planned to organize webinar on “Big Data in Space Sci­ences” on February 14 (Wednes­day) with experts deliberating over the impact of big data in space sciences.

According to the ISNET, the we­binar is aimed at providing an op­portunity to the practitioners, researchers, and educators to dis­cuss the most recent innovations, as well as practical challenges en­countered in the context of big data from space. The experts in the field will share their insights into the transformative impact of big data in space sciences.

From managing massive data­sets generated by telescopes to le­veraging advanced analytics, this webinar will delve into the key role that big data plays in push­ing the boundaries of our under­standing of the cosmos. Among the speakers, Professor and chair­man, Department of Comput­er and Information System Engi­neering, Director-National Center in Big Data and Clout Computing, Vice Chair -IET Karachi, NED Uni­versity of Engineering and Tech­nology, Dr. Muhammad Ali Ismail will share his insights on the top­ic, “Big Data and Machine Learn­ing applications in Space Sciences.

While Aerospace Engineer, Irani­an Space Agency (ISA) Specialist, Mostafa Azadi Aghdam will speak on the topic, “Space based cloud data storage network. General Manager, Space Application and Research Wing, SUPARCO, Ayyaz Ameen will speak on the top­ic, “Ionospheric Modelling Using Big Data”. Vice President, Board of Trustees, Claremont Graduate University, Distinguished Instruc­tor, UCLA, Ms. Jeanne Holm will also among the speakers.