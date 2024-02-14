Winning candidate from PK-67 vows to settle area’s issues

MOHMAND - Malik Mehboob Sher, who secured victory in the provincial assembly seat PK.67 Mohmand -1 on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, joined the party in 2013. Currently, he serves as a reporter in Lower Mohmand for local newspapers in Peshawar and Lower Mohmand since 2017-18. Additionally, he held the position of the president of Mohmand Lower Press Club.
In 2018, Malik Mehboob Sher initiated a public campaign alongside his nephew MNA Malik Anwar Taj. In the elections in Charsadda district, Malik Anwar Taj defeated Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao for the second time, securing his position as an MNA.
During the 2024 general elections, Mehbob Sher spearheaded a public campaign for the PK.67 ticket from PTI, clinching the MPA seat for the first time in the Mohmand district. He triumphed over strong political rivals, including former ANP MPA Nisar Ahmad Mohmand, former JUI senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad, and independent candidate Abbas Rehman.
Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him by the people, Mehboob Sher emphasized solving the area’s problems. He highlighted past hindrances in development projects caused by opposition members, MPs, and senators obtaining court stays. Mehboob Sher pledged to revisit approved projects from 2018, addressing the pressing issues of roads, water, electricity, education, and health facilities in the region.
Notably, the senior journalist Gul Mohmmad lauded the entrance of a local journalist into politics. He believes that journalists like Malik Mehboob Sher play a crucial role in making the country aware of regional challenges. Gul Mohammad expressed optimism about the potential positive impact of PTI-elected representatives, including MPA Malik Mehboob Sher, MNA Sajid Khan, and MPA Dr Muhammad Israr Safi, on the development of the area. He particularly emphasized the significance of the Mohmand Dam project, viewing it as a solution to 80% of the region’s problems and an opportunity for substantial progress.