Winning candidate from PK-67 vows to settle area’s issues

MOHMAND - Malik Mehboob Sher, who secured victory in the pro­vincial assembly seat PK.67 Mohmand -1 on a Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, joined the party in 2013. Currently, he serves as a reporter in Low­er Mohmand for local newspapers in Peshawar and Lower Mohmand since 2017-18. Additionally, he held the position of the president of Mohmand Low­er Press Club.

In 2018, Malik Mehboob Sher initiated a public campaign alongside his nephew MNA Malik Anwar Taj. In the elections in Charsadda district, Malik An­war Taj defeated Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao for the second time, securing his position as an MNA.

During the 2024 general elections, Mehbob Sher spearheaded a public campaign for the PK.67 ticket from PTI, clinching the MPA seat for the first time in the Mohmand district. He triumphed over strong po­litical rivals, including former ANP MPA Nisar Ahmad Mohmand, former JUI senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad, and independent candidate Abbas Rehman.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him by the people, Mehboob Sher emphasized solving the ar­ea’s problems. He highlighted past hindrances in de­velopment projects caused by opposition members, MPs, and senators obtaining court stays. Mehboob Sher pledged to revisit approved projects from 2018, addressing the pressing issues of roads, water, elec­tricity, education, and health facilities in the region.

Notably, the senior journalist Gul Mohmmad lauded the entrance of a local journalist into politics. He be­lieves that journalists like Malik Mehboob Sher play a crucial role in making the country aware of region­al challenges. Gul Mohammad expressed optimism about the potential positive impact of PTI-elected rep­resentatives, including MPA Malik Mehboob Sher, MNA Sajid Khan, and MPA Dr Muhammad Israr Safi, on the development of the area. He particularly emphasized the significance of the Mohmand Dam project, viewing it as a solution to 80% of the region’s problems and an opportunity for substantial progress.