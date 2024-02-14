Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Zardari, Bilawal delegate their powers to coordination committee

Web Desk
11:33 AM | February 14, 2024
National

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari handed over all their powers to the coordination committee.

They gave up their authority in a meeting of the coordination committee attended by the senior leadership of the party.

The PPP formed the committee to coordinate and negotiate with other parties for formation of a government. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, Saeed Ghani and Nadeem Afzal Chan are the members of the committee. 

