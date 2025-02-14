1st convocation of Cholistan University held

BAHAWALPUR - The first convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur was held at the university campus. The convocation was attended by Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Special Secretary Livestock South Punjab Azfar Zia, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan Professor Dr. Amir Azam Khan, and Vice Chancellor of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum, along with a large number of parents, teachers, and students. Degrees were awarded to students who completed their Bachelor’s, Master’s, M.Phil, and Doctorate programs in the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Students who demonstrated outstanding performance in various fields were presented with special medals and shields. A total of 1,394 scholars and graduate students received degrees, including 1,025 BS, 53 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, 22 Bachelor of Business Administration, 292 M.Phil, and 2 Ph.D. degrees, while students who achieved top positions were awarded medals.

Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz in his welcome address highlighted the educational, research, clinical services, extension programs, and achievements of the university.