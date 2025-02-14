Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

34 students receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarship

34 students receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarship
INP
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  In a major boost to higher education in Balochistan, 34 students from the University of Gwadar (UG) received the Chinese Ambassador Special Scholarship Balochistan (CASSB) Phase II, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

This initiative, which is part of China’s ongoing support for education in Pakistan, aims to reduce financial barriers and promote academic excellence among Pakistani youth.

The awards were presented during a ceremony organized by UG’s Financial Aid and Scholarship Office at the university’s Seminar Hall. 

In addition to the Chinese ambassadorial scholarships, 55 female students were awarded scholarships from the Sahil Welfare Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy, covering their full four-year tuition.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025