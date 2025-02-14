3rd Ch Nazir Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship inaugurated

LAHORE - The 3rd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 was formally inaugurated at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore on Thursday. The opening ceremony was graced by Madam Nusrat Begum and Imran Nazir as chief guests, who officially inaugurated the event. The event was also attended by Rehan Qureshi, Madam Shehla Rehan (MEPCO Tennis Coach), and Tournament Coordinator Khurram Nazir. The championship commenced with over 12 matches played on the opening day. In the boys U-18 1st round, Abdullah Pirzada beat Faizan Haider 6-0, M Ayan Khan beat Abdul Rehman 6-1. In the boys U-16 1st round, Aryan Hassan beat Haider Nadeem 7-6, Abdur Rehman Pirzada beat Abdul Rehman Pirzada 6-0, Omer Jawad beat Romail Shahid 6-0 and Aaliyan Ali beat Faizan Haider 6-2. In boys U-14 1st round, M Ayan Khan won 6-0. In the boys U-12 1st round, Mahad Rashid beat Turab Bhatti 6-2.