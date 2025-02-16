Sunday, February 16, 2025
4 persons shot dead in their home

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN  -  In a tragic incident on Thursday night, four members of a family, including two women, were fatally shot in their home in the Dina tehsil area.  The attack occurred in the Kalowal area of Dina, within the jurisdiction of Mangla Police Station, as confirmed by Rescue 1122 sources. The deceased have been identified as Adeela Kanwal, 33, Sakeena Arshad, 60, her son Mubashir Arshad, 35, and Ibrar Hussain, 40.  Rescue officials reported that all four victims died on the spot, and their bodies were subsequently transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Jhelum.  A rescue official, speaking anonymously, revealed that the assailants were relatives of the victims, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Despite repeated attempts, police officials in Dina and Jhelum were unavailable for comment on the incident.

Our Staff Reporter

