Ahmer honored for contributions to squash at K2 Squash Gold Event

PHILADELPHIA - Ahmer Abbas was recognized for his significant contributions to squash in Pakistan during a special ceremony at the K2 Squash Gold Event in Philadelphia. The award was presented by Muhammad Naveed Alam on behalf of Team Jahangir Khan, with Karamatullah Khan, owner of K2 Squash Academy, also participating in the presentation. Expressing his gratitude, Ahmer thanked squash legend Jahangir Khan and his team for acknowledging his efforts. “I sincerely appreciate this recognition from Jahangir Khan, presented by his team member M Naveed Alam. This honor inspires me to continue working for the development of squash,” he said. Looking ahead, Abbas revealed plans for squash development in 2025, mentioning discussions with Jahangir Khan about organizing a PSA Satellite and a Challenger event this year to create more opportunities for emerging players. Karamatullah Khan also lauded Jahangir Khan’s role in promoting squash, particularly in Karachi. “The number of squash events held in Karachi over the past three years is unprecedented. The progress has been remarkable.” He further expressed his pride in being associated with Team Jahangir Khan, recognizing their collective efforts in promoting squash at both national and international levels.