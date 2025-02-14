Authorities order removal of illegal shops in Mohmand  

Mohmand - Assistant Commissioner Headquarters on Thursday instructed shopkeepers and encroachers inside the colony to demolish their illegal and unauthorized shops.

Upper Mohmand Assistant Commissioner Usman Hamza, along with Tehsildar Halimzai Siyar Ahmad, visited shops built inside Civil Colony Ghalanai and inspected the NOCs of shopkeepers near the court. Government officials stated that most shopkeepers lacked NOCs, prompting the assistant commissioner to order the immediate removal of illegal shops and encroachments. He emphasized that no one has the right to build shops near the colony and government offices without proper authorization.

He warned that the district administration would take strict action against unauthorized encroachments and shops built without NOCs near the court and other government offices. Local police were also present during the visit.

Meanwhile, in Baizai sub-division, Assistant Commissioner Baizai Aimal Khan organized a Kuli-Kachehri (open court) to address public concerns. Local tribal elders and notables from Baizai attended the forum, raising issues related to national identity cards, domicile certificates, education, and healthcare facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Aimal Khan listened to the concerns, issuing directives for immediate resolution of some issues while assuring that others would be addressed soon. He emphasized that public problems would be resolved in accordance with local customs, traditions, and the law. Later, he joined DSP, Tehsildar Wasef Khan, and tribal elders in a tree plantation campaign and distributed saplings among participants for planting in their respective areas.