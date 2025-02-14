Friday, February 14, 2025
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held

Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  A significant awareness session on workplace harassment was held on Thursday at the BiBi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College in Larkana. Sindh Regional Head Sabeeka Shah was the chief guest, and the event saw participation from SMBBMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, faculty members, and a large number of students. The session aimed to educate attendees about their rights and legal protections in the workplace, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe and professional environment. Sabeeka Shah stressed that harassment at the workplace is a legal offense and highlighted the need for law enforcement to raise awareness about this issue. Shah also emphasized the importance of informing women about the laws that protect them from harassment at work. She reminded institutions that they are legally required to display the Harassment Act, establish inquiry committees, and showcase their code of conduct.

Staff Reporter

