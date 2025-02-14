Back-to-back defeats to New Zealand spark Pakistan’s Champions Trophy concerns

Pakistan’s recent back-to-back defeats against in the Tri-Nation Series 2025 have raised serious concerns ahead of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against the Blackcaps. What was supposed to be a confidence-boosting preparatory series has instead exposed some worrying cracks in the team’s performance.

One of Pakistan’s biggest headaches remains their inconsistent batting lineup. Apart from Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha, the top order struggled to provide stability. Babar Azam, usually a pillar of reliability, failed to convert his starts into significant scores, while Mohammad Rizwan seemed a shadow of his usual self. Without a dependable anchor in the middle overs, Pakistan found it tough to either post challenging totals or chase them down.

Pakistan urgently needs a specialist opener in the playing XI who can partner with Fakhar Zaman to provide a solid 100-run opening stand. In this context, Imam-ul-Haq is widely regarded as a dependable choice, offering composure at the crease alongside the aggressive Fakhar. Many former greats believe that Babar Azam should bat at No. 3 or 4 to regain his lost form, making Imam the ideal candidate to open the innings.

Adding to the problem was the team’s inability to adapt against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack. Mitchell Santner’s variations in spin and the movement generated by Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke exposed technical flaws in Pakistan’s batting. With world-class bowling attacks awaiting them in the Champions Trophy, the team simply cannot afford another series of lacklustre performances.

Pakistan’s pace attack—led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah—has long been considered one of the team’s biggest strengths. However, against , they struggled to apply consistent pressure. Glenn Phillips’ aggressive century in the first game and Daryl Mitchell’s composed half-century in the final match highlighted Pakistan’s inability to break crucial partnerships.

Spin wasn’t much better. Abrar Ahmed showed glimpses of brilliance but lacked the consistency needed to turn games around. Without a reliable wicket-taking spinner, Pakistan’s attack looked incomplete, leaving the team vulnerable in the middle overs.

Pakistan also urgently need a specialist spinner in the squad, especially with the Champions Trophy on the horizon. Just as Sajid Khan and Noman Ali have made an impact in Test cricket, their inclusion in the ODI format could be equally game-changing. With their experience and skill, either of them could add depth to the bowling attack, providing crucial support and strengthening Pakistan’s chances in the tournament.

Beyond individual performances, Pakistan’s strategic approach also came under scrutiny. Poor bowling changes and defensive field placements allowed to dictate terms. When the opposition was rebuilding, Pakistan hesitated to introduce attacking field setups—something they’ll need to fix before facing the world’s best teams in the Champions Trophy.

Losing to the same opponent twice before a major tournament is not ideal. now carry the psychological edge into their Champions Trophy clash, knowing exactly where Pakistan’s weaknesses lie. On the other hand, Pakistan must shake off these losses quickly, rebuild its confidence, and address its flaws if they want to make a statement on the global stage.

While these defeats are concerning, they should be seen as a wake-up call rather than a reason to panic. Pakistan still have the firepower to compete at the highest level. With a smarter approach—better decision-making, a more aggressive mindset in both batting and bowling, and sharper tactical execution—they can turn things around.

With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, Pakistan’s opener against is more than just another match—it’s an opportunity to regain lost ground and prove that they remain a force to be reckoned with in world cricket. The talent is there; now, it’s about delivering when it matters most.