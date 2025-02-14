Balochistan CM announces Pink scooties, electric bikes scheme

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced to launch pink scooty and electric bikes scheme aimed at providing modern travel facilities to students, youth and working women across the province. The program would provide subsidised scooters to students, working women, and others, making daily commuting more convenient. The Balochistan govt would introduce a comprehensive policy regarding the Pink Scooty and Electric Bikes scheme to award scooty to working women and students in order to make them empowered. Under the scheme, students of universities, colleges and secondary schools and working women will be awarded scooty aimed that to make women and students empowered and self-reliant. During a meeting chaired by CM Bugti at CM Secretariat, it was decided that scheme would include provision of pink scooters for female students and electronic bikes for male students.

The initiative is designed to empower women and youth by addressing their travel challenges as the scheme will also be accessible to the general public under bank financing, with the specifics and procedural details being finalized.

“The goal of this scheme is to provide easier mobility and promote independence for women and young people,” said Chief Minister Bugti.

The CM said that the incumbent government is determined to provide ample opportunities for development in every sphere of life to the women of Balochistan. “We want to ensure that students, both male and female, and working women benefit from this program,” he added.

A special committee, to be led by the Secretary of Finance, will be formed to devise the criteria for the awarding of the scooters and bikes, ensuring a transparent and efficient process.

The Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the project would not be restricted to students alone, but would also be open to the general public under easy terms, making modern travel facilities accessible to a wider population.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that the scheme would receive financial support through bank financing, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, to ensure its sustainability and success.