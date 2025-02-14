Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Book Stalls Banned in Balochistan

February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Recently, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) set up book stalls across Balochistan under the “Balochistan Kitab Karwan” initiative. However, students faced harassment and threats from authorities in various cities.

On 21 January, a book stall was organised in Gwadar, where not only were the books confiscated, but the organisers were arrested and imprisoned. This marks the first time students have been detained simply for promoting books in the city. It is the administration’s duty to encourage literacy, not to suppress it. International organisations should take serious note of this injustice and act to put an end to such violations of fundamental rights.

LIAQUAT KB,

Khuzdar.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025