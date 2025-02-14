Book Stalls Banned in Balochistan

Recently, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) set up book stalls across Balochistan under the “Balochistan Kitab Karwan” initiative. However, students faced harassment and threats from authorities in various cities.

On 21 January, a book stall was organised in Gwadar, where not only were the books confiscated, but the organisers were arrested and imprisoned. This marks the first time students have been detained simply for promoting books in the city. It is the administration’s duty to encourage literacy, not to suppress it. International organisations should take serious note of this injustice and act to put an end to such violations of fundamental rights.

LIAQUAT KB,

Khuzdar.