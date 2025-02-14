Burnt body of missing Karachi young man found

Karachi police have recovered the burnt body of Mustafa, a young man who went missing from the Defence area on January 6. The remains were discovered in , where the victim was allegedly taken before being set on fire inside a vehicle.

Addressing a press conference, DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider stated that the prime suspect, Armaghan, along with an accomplice, set Mustafa and the vehicle on fire. The police had earlier raided Armaghan's residence in Defence Phase 5, where they found bullet marks in a secret room and blood stains on a carpet.

To confirm the victim’s identity, the police have sent Mustafa's mother's DNA sample for comparison with the blood evidence found at the suspect’s house.

During the police operation to arrest Armaghan, the suspect opened fire with heavy weapons, injuring a DSP and a policeman. The case remains under investigation.