CCP reviewing PTCL-Telenor merger ahead of spectrum auction

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is conducting a detailed review of the proposed merger between PTCL and Telenor Pakistan before the upcoming spectrum auction, State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed the National Assembly on Friday.

She stated that the spectrum auction is expected in mid-2025 and urged the CCP to expedite its decision to help stakeholders plan accordingly. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated public consultations on the draft Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) license to attract more investors to the telecom sector.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance & Revenue Saad Waseem Sheikh informed the House that PTCL has submitted a pre-merger application under the Competition Act, 2010. The CCP has completed Phase I of its review and flagged potential risks of reduced competition in the telecom market. Phase II will focus on market dominance, data transparency, and competition concerns.

The Commission has also raised concerns about PTCL’s integrated license, which gives it a competitive advantage over other operators. To address market concentration risks, the CCP is considering regulatory safeguards, including fair spectrum allocation, to ensure a level playing field in the telecom industry.