CJP Yahya Afridi administers oath to six newly appointed SC judges

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Friday swore in six newly appointed Supreme Court judges during a ceremony at the apex court.

The new appointees include former Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, former Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, SHC senior puisne judge Salahuddin Panhwar, Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge Shakeel Ahmad, former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, and former PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim. Their appointments were approved by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Additionally, CJP Afridi also administered the oath to Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb as an acting Supreme Court judge. The Ministry of Law and Justice had issued notifications for their elevation a day earlier, following approval by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and the president.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to Justice Junaid Ghaffar as acting SHC chief justice in Karachi, with his appointment also notified by the law ministry.

The judicial elevations were not without controversy, as PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar, along with Supreme Court Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, boycotted the JCP meeting. Several SC judges and Senator Zafar had urged the CJP to postpone the meeting until the legal challenge to the 26th Constitutional Amendment was resolved and concerns over IHC judges' seniority were addressed.