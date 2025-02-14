Climate change takes centre stage at spring art festival

HYDERABAD - A one-day Spring Art Festival, organised by the Sindh Cultural Department and MURK society, brought together experts and enthusiasts to discuss the impact of climate change on South Asia, particularly Pakistan. During a panel discussion, environmental activist Javed Soz Halai emphasised the need for mass awareness about the importance of a green and clean environment, especially in remote areas of Sindh. He noted that cities in Northern Sindh, such as Jacobabad, are becoming increasingly warmer, making them uninhabitable in the future. Climate expert and author Zulfikar Ali Halepoto stressed the importance of including environmental education in school curricula and promoting environmental advocacy. He also highlighted how climate change is altering the traditional perception of spring as a season of love and romance. Dr Sorath Sindhu, a health expert, discussed the devastating effects of climate change on women’s menstrual health, leading to frequent miscarriages and mental health issues. She also criticised the authorities for not taking concrete measures to prevent air pollution in Thar. The festival featured cultural performances, including music, dance, and theatre. The Murk theatre group performed a stage drama and puppet shows, while Dr Govind Sharma, Harish Kumar, Sufi Aijaz Zulqarnain and Manzoor Sindhi Afsheen Memon gave musical and dance performances. The event also included book, embroidery, and food stalls, attracting a large audience. Politician Ayaz Latif Palijo, Annu Solangi, Naz Saheto, and others addressed the audience on contemporary issues facing Sindh. Co-organizers Dr Asif Memon and Dr Kazbano Asif thanked the Sindh Culture Department for supporting the event, which aimed to revive the lost tradition of organizing seasonal festivals in Sindh.