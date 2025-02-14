CM highlights radio’s enduring role on World Radio Day

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her congratulations to radio listeners and stakeholders on the occasion of World Radio Day. In her message, she highlighted the pivotal role of radio in communication, stating, “Radio marks the beginning of innovation in the world of communication and remains the most powerful mass medium globally.” She underscored its significance as a primary source of education, information, and entertainment, noting, “It is impossible to deny the importance of radio in public life. Even today, it remains a reliable source of news.” Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the cultural and artistic contributions of radio, saying, “Radio Pakistan has played a crucial role in promoting fine arts, music, entertainment, sound theater, and culture.” She praised the adaptation of radio to modern technology, ensuring its continued relevance. With hundreds of regional and national radio channels reaching millions, she acknowledged their impact in delivering news and music to the masses. “We are committed to promoting radio broadcasting as an essential medium of communication,” she affirmed. Emphasising radio’s accessibility, she added, “Whether at home, traveling, or anywhere in the world, radio remains the best medium to connect people.”