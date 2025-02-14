CM Maryam announces 3-marla plots for homeless people

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced that implementation of the decision to provide free 3-marla plots to homeless people in the Punjab province has begun.

While announcing to give free 3-marla plots to the poor and needy homeless people in the province, the chief minister stated that as many as 1892 plots will be provided in 33 schemes in 22 districts in the first phase. She highlighted that plots will be ready to hand over under the scheme in Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamun, Kanjan, Sillanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Munro, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts.

Madam chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that 658 three-marla plots will be provided in 5 schemes in 4 districts of Rawalpindi division; 288 three-Marla plots will be provided in 4 schemes of 5 districts of Faisalabad division; 518 three-Marla plots will be provided in 5 schemes of 3 districts of Lahore region; 131 three-Marla plots will be provided in 7 schemes of Bhakkar region; 270 three-Marla plots will be provided in 9 schemes of 5 districts of Multan region; 27 three-Marla plots will be provided in 3 schemes of Bahawalpur region.”

She directed the relevant authorities to immediately take steps to provide free plots to the needy homeless people. She said, “It is my dream that every citizen of Punjab has his own house.” She added, “The poor and deserving people also have the right to government resources.” She highlighted, “Free plots will not be a favor to anyone, but it is our duty.”