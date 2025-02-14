Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas, particularly during morning and night hours.

The weather will remain cold and dry in the federal capital and its surrounding areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will experience cold and dry weather, while northern areas will see very cold conditions in the morning and at night. Punjab will also witness cold and dry conditions in most districts, with Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas likely to experience very cold and partly cloudy weather. Sindh will remain dry, with no significant weather activity expected.

In Balochistan, most districts will have cold and dry weather, while northern areas will face severe cold during morning and night hours. Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Chagai, and nearby areas may experience partly cloudy conditions with gusty winds and light rain during the evening or night.

Kashmir will experience very cold and dry weather, while Gilgit-Baltistan may receive light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the evening or night.

Cold and dry conditions prevailed across most regions of the country in the past 24 hours. The lowest recorded temperatures today were Leh at -11 C, Kalam at -6 C, Gopis and Astore at -4 C, and Malam Jabba and Bagrot at -3 C.

The PMD advises residents in colder regions to take necessary precautions against extreme temperatures, particularly during night hours.