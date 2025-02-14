Commissioner chairs meeting to review monthly performance of Polio team

HYDERABAD - A meeting was held today at the Darbar Hall of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon to review the monthly performance of immunisation, surveillance and lady health workers program in the district. On this occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon directed the immunization program officer to make the committees established at the UC level active so that children can be vaccinated with the help of UC chairmen.

He further said that the immunization program is of utmost importance and special attention should be paid to it. He instructed the Surveillance Coordinator and the in-charge of the Lady Health Workers Program to further improve the work of surveillance and lady health workers program in the district.

On this occasion, the DC distributed certificates to the teams that performed best. In the meeting, the health department officers informed the DC about the ongoing health programs in the district.