Commissioner travels in People’s Bus Service, takes information about facilities

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro traveled on Thursday in the People’s Bus Service from Teen Water Bus stop and concluded his journey at Commissioner’s office.

During journey, Commissioner collected information from the bus staff about the scheduled stops and fare and travel facilities from the passengers. He said that Sindh government has launched comfortable Peoples Bus Service for the convenience of general public at a reasonable fare. Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness and other facilities in the bus. The passengers traveling with Commissioner demanded that service be extended to other cities also. Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Amar Hussain and Ghulam Mujtaba Shah after punching tickets were also on board the bus with Commissioner.