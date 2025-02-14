Commissioner wants out-of-box approach for Multan’s beautification

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan has urged the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to come up with an out-of-the-box approach for beautification of Multan city.

During a visit to Jalal Park and Goal Bagh in Gulgasht on Thursday, commissioner said, in addition to traditional ways PHA is following to improve city’s landscape for a greener and floral outlook, some different approach was also needed to maximise results.

He said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a special focus on promoting tourism and extensive plantation across Punjab and added that renovation of parks was mandatory to provide quality recreation to citizens. He announced to develop one park in the city as signature park.

He ordered removal of encroachment from around all parks and proper measurement of shops leased out to private parties.

DG PHA Kareem Bakhsh said that revenue generation can be improved by facilitating business activities and steps would be taken to improve recovery.

A number of city parks have been declared smoking free, he said and added that urgent steps were being taken to improve parks condition.

He said, only the contractors who pay taxes and government dues would be allowed publicity through PHA spaces. He said that PHA would be made financially strong through efficient revenue generation and recovery.

PLAN TO SHIFT DISTRICT JAIL OUTSIDE MULTAN CITY DISCUSSED

The divisional administration has initiated practical step to shift the district Jail outside the city. Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan directed the district authorities to identify land for construction a new jail with modern security and residential facilities. A high-level meeting, chaired by Commissioner was held here on Thursday to discuss the shifting. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, along with officials from the District Jail and police department attended the meeting. Commissioner Kareem Khan said that a PC-1 for over 50 acres of land would be approved for the construction of the new jail. Meanwhile, various proposals were under consideration for the current jail site including developing a beautiful park, a central library, and a food point. Additional barracks, residential colony and security facilities would be provided in the new jail.