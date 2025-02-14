Couple robbed at gunpoint in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Armed robbers deprived a couple of cash, cell phones, ornaments and other valuables in the limits of Civil Line police station. Police said on Thursday that Abdul Wahid along with his wife, was going on motorcycle near Noor Shahwali shrine when armed dacoits riding on motorbike intercepted them and looted valuables from them. Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the thieves stole fans, electric motors, water pump and electric wires worth thousands of rupees from a power loom factory located in Rehmanabad, Ghulam Muhammadabad area. On the report of factory owner Azmat Ali, the police registered a case and launched investigation.

13 BOOKED FOR KILLING COP DURING SHOOTOUT

Police have booked 13 people including three brothers under sections of terrorism-cum-murder for killing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Roshan Wala police during an encounter on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson here on Thursday, a case was registered against the main accused Ilyas, his two brothers Amir and Ghulam Abbas alias Ishaq. The other accused included Saghar alias Saghri, Shamoon, Zafar Iqbal, Kali Multani and five others.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Roshanwala Police Station SI Waseem Sahu.

Special police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused who are still at large.

SECURITY GUARD KILLS MAN AT FUEL STATION FAISALABAD

A security guard at a filling station shot dead a worker in tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.

According to police sources, Arsalan Niazi, a security guard at Rana Petroleum located near the 240 Mor, an area of city Jaranwala police station, opened fire and killed an employee, Qasim son of Liaquat, resident of No. 15 Chungi Samundari.

Police moved the body to the mortuary for postmortem and collected evidence from the site.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.