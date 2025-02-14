Friday, February 14, 2025
CSS 2025 exam to begin as scheduled after IHC dismisses postponement plea

Web Desk
4:16 PM | February 14, 2025
The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has confirmed that the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 exams will commence tomorrow (Saturday) after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking a postponement.

The plea, filed by students, urged the FPSC to delay the examination until the CSS 2024 results were announced. However, the court ruled against the request, allowing the exams to proceed as planned.

Following the decision, the FPSC issued a notification stating that the CSS 2025 exams will take place from February 15 to February 23, 2025. To accommodate candidates, 80 examination centers have been set up nationwide. Additionally, applicants have been advised to download their admission certificates online.

Students had raised concerns about transparency and fairness, arguing that conducting fresh exams before announcing previous results could impact their prospects and create procedural confusion. However, with the court’s ruling, the examination schedule remains unchanged.

