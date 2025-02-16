CTO orders strict action against encroachments

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, CTO during a visit to Murree Road distributed helmets among the motorcyclists and instructed the officers to take action in accordance with the law against encroachments.

Beenish Fatima visited Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Alam Khan Road, Chandni Chowk, Commercial Market and 5th Road and directed the officers to make earnest efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic and take action against illegal parking particularly in the Commercial Market on daily basis.

The CTO said that strict legal action would be taken against the traffic rules violators and the citizens would also be facilitated while ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the city roads. During the visit, the CTO also highlighted the importance of wearing safety helmets.

She said that the use of the helmets is extremely important to prevent loss of life in case of road accidents. All the citizens should ensure their own and others’ safety and use helmets, she added.