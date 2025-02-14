Friday, February 14, 2025
Deadline for third installment in Govt Hajj Scheme ends today

February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that Friday (February 14) is the deadline for depositing the third installment under the Government Hajj Scheme. According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, all pilgrims must ensure the payment of their third installment at the designated banks by tomorrow. He also advised the pilgrims to collect a computerized receipt of their Hajj dues from the respective bank branches. Failure to submit the installment may result in the cancellation of the Hajj application, he warned. Additionally, Umar said pilgrims have the option to modify their preferences regarding sacrificial arrangements, duration of their stay (short or long), room facilities, and departure points through their respective banks.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that the process of refunding the saved amount of Rs 4.75 billion from Hajj 2024 is ongoing. Most banks have already transferred the refunded amounts to the accounts of last year’s pilgrims, he said adding that those who have not yet received their refunds are advised to contact their respective bank branches.

