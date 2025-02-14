DS Polo storm into Deepal 96 Punjab Cup final

LAHORE - DS Polo secured a spot in the main final of the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 continued at the Lahore Polo Club. DS Polo registered a commanding 9-5 victory over Olympia/AZB to earn a place in the main final. Max Charlton starred for DS Polo, smashing six superb goals, while Estanislao Abelenda netted two and Ahmed Ali Tiwana added one goal. For the losing side, Luis Manuel Aguirre thrashed in three goals, and Abdul Rehman Monnoo contributed two. In the second match of the day, BN Polo edged past FG Polo in a nail-biting encounter, winning it with a narrow margin of 8½-8. Marcos Solari led the charge for BN Polo with six goals, while Tito Ruiz Guinazuand Babar Naseem added one goal each. Raul Laplacette fought hard for FG Polo, smashing in superb seven goals whileNicolas Ruiz Guinazu chipped in with one. Today (Friday), HN Polo will face Olympia/AZB at 3pm.