Efforts underway to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chanzeb said on Thursday that tangible steps were being taken to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

He stated that the commencement of theater dramas at Nishtar Hall would not only provide artistes with opportunities to present quality performances but also allow the people of Peshawar to enjoy high-quality shows. He expressed these views during a meeting held in the city.

Zahid Chanzeb highlighted that cultural activities had already resumed at Nishtar Hall. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Centre for Learning Law and Business, would stage the second theater drama on February 15.

He added that the objective was to engage the people of Peshawar in cultural and joyful activities while providing local artistes with a platform to showcase their talents.

The third theater drama is also scheduled to be presented at Nishtar Hall this month, following the successful performance of a play on Kashmir Solidarity Day, which received great appreciation from the public.