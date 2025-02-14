Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Efforts underway to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -  Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chanzeb said on Thursday that tangible steps were being taken to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.  

He stated that the commencement of theater dramas at Nishtar Hall would not only provide artistes with opportunities to present quality performances but also allow the people of Peshawar to enjoy high-quality shows. He expressed these views during a meeting held in the city.  

Zahid Chanzeb highlighted that cultural activities had already resumed at Nishtar Hall. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Centre for Learning Law and Business, would stage the second theater drama on February 15.  

He added that the objective was to engage the people of Peshawar in cultural and joyful activities while providing local artistes with a platform to showcase their talents.  

Pakistan concerned over violence in Syria

The third theater drama is also scheduled to be presented at Nishtar Hall this month, following the successful performance of a play on Kashmir Solidarity Day, which received great appreciation from the public.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025