Explosion near security convoy in Bannu injures two personnel

A powerful explosion near a security convoy in Bannu injured two security personnel.

According to police, the blast occurred near the Domail police station in the Mangal Mela area, where unidentified militants had planted explosives along the roadside. Following the incident, security forces and police launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

In a separate incident, an explosion in a Punjab-bound passenger bus claimed one life and injured seven others. The bus, traveling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, was hit when a roadside parked car exploded on the M-8 highway near Khori. Officials stated that the explosives were planted in an Alto car but refrained from speculating on the intended target.

Meanwhile, a grenade blast in a house in the Muhammadzai area of Kohat resulted in the deaths of two women and left two children seriously injured. The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, while police have launched an inquiry into the incident.