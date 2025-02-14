First Mpox in 2025

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and a rash that can last for several weeks. The rash can appear as sores on various parts of the body, including the mouth, face, hands, feet, penis, vagina, or anus.

According to a news report, Pakistan has reported its first mpox case of 2025, identified at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. The 35-year-old patient, who arrived from Dubai, was detected through screening by Border Health Services staff. This brings the total number of mpox cases in the province to 10.

Awareness campaigns should be conducted across the country to educate the public about the disease, and the government should implement strict measures to contain its spread. The concerned authorities must ensure that everyone follows these measures to protect themselves from mpox.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.