Friday, February 14, 2025
Five flights cancelled at Karachi Airport

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  As many as five international and domestic flights were cancelled due to operational and technical hazards at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Thursday.

Fly Jinnah’s flight 9P-644 bound for Muscat from Karachi was cancelled while AirBlue’s flight PA-208 going to Islamabad from Karachi was also shelved.

Serene Air flight EF-524 going to Lahore from Karachi was called off. Emirates flight EK-605 bound for Dubai from Karachi was cancelled along with PIA flight PK-731 going to Jeddah from Karachi.

OUR STAFF REPORT

