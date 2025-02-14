Gold price soars by Rs2,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs304,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,144 to Rs260,631 from Rs258,487 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs1,965 to Rs238,920 from Rs236,955. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs55 to Rs,3,367 and that of ten grams went up by Rs47 to Rs2,886. The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,913 from $2,888 whereas prices of silver in international market increased by $0.55 to $32.25.