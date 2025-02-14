Govt has no plan to impose new taxes: NA told

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja has expressed the confidence that new telecom entities will enter Pakistan.

Responding to the queries of members during question hour in the National Assembly on Friday, she said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started issuing virtual network licenses.

She told the house that spectrum auction will take place by mid of this year.

Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Saad Waseem Sheikh said the government has no plan to impose more taxes, emphasizing efforts are afoot to meet the revenue collection target of this year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Wajiha Qamar told the house that 1st phase of seventh Agriculture Census has been completed. She said the census will help take informed decisions to uplift the agriculture sector.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Farah Naz Akbar told the house that Cambridge Education System will be introduced in four public sector schools of Islamabad from April this year. She said this is a pilot project and at a later stage it will be introduced in other public sector schools.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 5:00 pm.