Govt hikes RLNG prices by up to 1.86pc

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday increased the RLNG prices by up to 1.86 percent as the import of super chilled cargoes declined by over 18 percent during February 2025. As per the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), RLNG price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers was increased by 1.86 percent, while for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) clients, price has been jacked up by 0.57 percent over the previous month January 2025. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued its determined RLNG weighted average sale provisional prices.

Following the hike, RLNG prices for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have gone up by $0.2358/mmBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) clients, prices have been jacked up by $0.0715/mmBtu for the month of February. The regulator set RLNG prices at $12.9025/mmBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $12.6729/mmBtu for SSGC clients. The RLNG price year-on-year for February 2025 is 3.28 percent costlier for SNGPL consumers while 2.2 percent cheaper for SSGC over prices in February 2024. Last year, in February 2024, the RLNG price was $12.492/mmBtu for SNGPL and $12.958/mmBtu for SSGC consumers.

The newly notified prices of RLNG also include charges for the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the state-owned importers—Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). The new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed based on nine cargoes imported by PSO, while PLL did not import this super-chilled gas. Under two long-term contracts with Qatar, PSO is procuring LNG at 13.37 percent of Brent and 10.20 percent of Brent, respectively. Five cargoes were procured at a slope of 13.37 percent of Brent, while four at 10.2 percent. Since LNG is pegged to the price of crude oil, gas prices also fluctuate with changes in crude oil prices.

Notably, for the months of December and January, the government had slashed the average sale prices of RLNG by up to 2.72 per cent and up to 1.81 per cent respectively for the consumers of both the Sui Companies. For the month of November, the government had enhanced the RLNG prices by up to 2.68 per cent. However, for the months of September and October, the government had reduced the RLNG price by up to 1.07 percent and 7.11 percent respectively. The import of super chilled gas cargoes declined by over 18 percent during the month of February 2025 to 9 cargoes from 11 in January. During the month of January 2025, the import of LNGO declined by 8 percent to 11 cargoes from 12 in December 2024. The revised RLNG rates will be effective from February 1st, 2025.